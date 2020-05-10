79°
Four adults and one minor injured in shooting at Carlins Food Market
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Carlins Food Market Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Plank Road around 3:15 p.m.
According to emergency crews, four people have been transported to the hospital, and one arrived at the emergency room on their own.
BRPD says that two out of the five are in critical condition. One minor was injured.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
