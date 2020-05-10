79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four adults and one minor injured in shooting at Carlins Food Market

1 hour 35 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 May 10, 2020 4:25 PM May 10, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Carlins Food Market Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Plank Road around 3:15 p.m.
 
According to emergency crews, four people have been transported to the hospital, and one arrived at the emergency room on their own. 
BRPD says that two out of the five are in critical condition. One minor was injured. 
 
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. 
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days