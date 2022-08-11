Foster parent accused in child rape case jailed with $325k bond

ZACHARY - A man accused of sexually abusing at least three foster children who were left in his care remains jailed Wednesday, a little less than a week after his arrest.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office said Michael Hadden, 52, is in jail with a $325,000 bond. Court records also indicated a protective order was filed in East Baton Rouge mandating that Hadden does not make contact with one of the victims and that he stays at least 100 yards away from that victim.

Three foster children accused Hadden of abuse, including a 14-year-old who alleges he was raped on multiple occasions. He's also accused of molesting another child with "severe autism," according to arrest documents.

Sources told WBRZ the children were living in a trailer attached to a dilapidated home at the corner of Plains-Port Hudson Road in Zachary.

The Department of Children and Family Services, which is in charge of assigning foster homes and checking on the children in those homes, said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the case. WBRZ reached out to DCFS with questions about how often workers checked on the home and Hadden's foster children.