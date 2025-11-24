75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes dies at 69

21 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, November 24 2025 Nov 24, 2025 November 24, 2025 10:43 AM November 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PORT ALLEN — Former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes died Monday morning, 18th District Attorney Tony Clayton told WBRZ. 

The 69-year-old spent 44 years working at the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, serving as sheriff for two decades. 

"Our parish has lost a dedicated public servant and a leader who devoted his life to the citizens of this community," current Sheriff Jeff Bergeron said. "On behalf of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, I offer my sincere condolences to his family, his friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. We ask the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Cazes also served as a road deputy, city marshal, chief criminal deputy, as well as serving as President of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association during 2011 and 2012. He was also inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame in 2013.

Cazes retired from his role as sheriff when he chose not to seek re-election in 2023. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days