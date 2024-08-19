Former WBRZ investigative reporter honored at O'Brien House addiction recovery facility

BATON ROUGE— An addiction recovery center in Baton Rouge has named part of its facility in honor of a former WBRZ investigative reporter on Monday.

The Great Room where AA meetings, staff trainings and community events are held was dedicated to former WBRZ and CNN reporter John Camp.

"He started the O'Brien House in terms of his connections as a reporter, in terms of his getting resources from city officials, and he kept it in his heart his entire life," long-term volunteer at the O'Brien House Barbara Carey said.

The John Camp Great Room has been in the works for over a year. Camp was made aware of the dedication shortly before his passing in January.

"Out of all of his achievements, and he had many, this was truly the crown of all the achievements. It was near and dear to his heart," Camp's daughter Patti Galey said.

Camp also considered himself the O'Brien House's "first successful client." He passed away about two weeks before his 53rd sobriety anniversary. His family brought his ashes and 53rd sobriety chip to a meeting right after he passed so that he wouldn't miss his last meeting.

His daughter and son-in-law Patti and Matt Galey took over the monthly meetings to keep his legacy alive after his death.

"Our biggest goal is to sustain this facility and to reach out to the public about the need for financial assistance and the need for people to know that this is even here for those that are still suffering," Matt Galey said.