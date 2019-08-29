Former WBRZ executive who championed Louisiana culture has died

PRAIRIEVILLE – A career news executive who spent the last half-decade of his career leading the journalists at WBRZ has died.

He had been ill with cancer.

Chuck Bark, whose vision may be more known and recognized by viewers than his face, was the director of news at WBRZ for ten years until he retired at the end of 2015. He’d spent the last four years living a life outside of news with his wife in Ascension Parish.

Bark’s career was unique – unlike many local news managers who move around often, he worked years at only three TV stations – Memphis, Mobile and Baton Rouge where, as a Gulf Coast transplant from the New York City suburbs, he cherished the bayou and Cajun lifestyle Louisiana is famous for.

When not running the WBRZ newsroom, Bark and his wife spent time at the beach along the Alabama Gulf Coast where they owned property.

Bark would likely tell you he may be most proud of planting firm Louisiana roots and helping to manage the Cajun French Music Association. The organization hosts Cajun and French music events across the region.

After retiring from the demanding TV news industry, Bark and his wife Brenda traveled and as he once said would be “of course, dancing everywhere.”

Bark and his wife each have adult children.

While managing the WBRZ news department, Bark helped launch the award-winning WBRZ Investigative Unit and the careers of the well-known reporters, anchors and producers who help tell the stories seen on TV each night. He was instrumental in the success of employees at the other two TV stations where he worked who continue to lead their own TV stations or report stories across the country today.

Saddened by this news. I met Chuck 14 years ago today during Katrina. I credit him hiring me which led me to my wife. RIP, Chuck. Thanks for being a lover of Louisiana, your community and @WBRZ. https://t.co/arLhZEy6HA — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) August 29, 2019

