Former WBRZ anchor Pat Hanchey dies after battle with cancer

BATON ROUGE - Patricia Dupre Hanchey Granger, also known as Pat Hanchey during her tenure on WBRZ's 2une In morning show, has passed away at age 69.

The St. Landry Parish native co-hosted the morning program alongside Leo Huneycutt in the late 80s. When WBRZ became the first station in Louisiana to adopt mobile satellite technology, Hanchey helped pioneer '2 In Your Town' live shows in different cities across the state.

“You couldn’t help but be in love with her,” cohost Leo Honeycutt said. “We traveled all over Louisiana and Mississippi, did shows in Colorado, Memphis, and in each place she never met a stranger. She just loved people, everybody. Thirty years later and people still ask me about her.”

She passed away Tuesday at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after her 30-year battle with breast cancer.

Pat Hanchey Granger is survived by her husband of 26 years, Terry Wayne Granger, of Corsicana, Texas; daughter Dana Lea Gore and son-in-law Elmo Gore of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; daughter Cady Michelle Sunsdahl and son-in-law Major Jared Sunsdahl of West Point Military Academy, New York; stepson John Hanchey; sister Connie Rutland and brother-in-law Pepper Rutland of Baton Rouge with niece Kennan, her husband Jonathan Bruser, and nephew Michael; brother Wayne Dupre and sister-in-law Faye of Pt. Barre, Louisiana, with niece Windy and nephew Gus and wife Augusta Dupre; and granddaughters Madison, Maegan, and Rebekah Sunsdahl; Arlee, Avery, and grandson Caleb Gore; Jason and Lori Granger Baugh with grandchildren Lucas, Landry, and Amelia; and nephews Derrick, Jordan and Harley Fontenot. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Gus Dupre, sister Kim, and nephew Jeffrey Rutland.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Corsicana, Texas, at Corley Funeral Home, 418 N 13th Street, Corsicana, Texas 75110. Visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00. Senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Corsicana and formerly of Coushatta, Louisiana, Dr. Steven Bell, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Gideons Society.