Former Southern University Band Director pleads guilty to stealing band funds

BATON ROUGE- Nathan Haymer, the former director of the world-famous Human Jukebox entered a guilty plea in federal court to a charge of embezzlement Wednesday afternoon.



Haymer admitted in federal court that he submitted at least 15 fraudulent invoices to Southern University for band expenses but kept the money for his own personal use.



The scheme went on from 2016 until 2018. On one occasion he submitted an invoice for more than $5,000 for band members' lunches. However, those band members were provided lunch that day by the Southern alumni.



Another situation involved Haymer submitting another invoice for the band's lunches in New Orleans for over $2,000. Lunches were actually provided that day by a Mardi Gras Krewe.

Haymer admitted today he pocketed the funds from the university for his own personal use.

Haymer was exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit two years ago after money turned up missing under his watch. An audit conducted by Southern University revealed nearly $300,000 was unaccounted for.

However, when federal prosecutors charged Haymer this summer, he was charged with federal program theft for embezzling $30,000 in money.

In 2018, Haymer told us, "I'm an honest person. I have integrity. Southern pays me well enough and there's no need for me to get kickbacks."

The court proceeding was held over ZOOM Wednesday.

Haymer faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the federal charge. Sentencing will be held in January of 2021. Haymer will remain free on bond until then.