Former Southern offensive lineman and White Castle native Ja'Tyre Carter makes Bears 53 man roster

White Castle native and former Southern offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter made the Chicago Bears official 53 man roster on Tuesday. A 7th round pick in the 2022 draft, Carter is the first Southern draftee in 18 years.

