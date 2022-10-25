75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Slidell priest arrested for molestation of a juvenile for the second time

10 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, October 25 2022 Oct 25, 2022 October 25, 2022 5:19 PM October 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A priest who was arrested in 2020 was arrested again Tuesday after a second victim came forward and alleged sexual abuse. 

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a victim who is now an adult alleged Priest Patrick Wattingy sexually abused him when he was an elementary student at a Covington Catholic school. 

Wattingy was arrested in 2020 for molestation charges after a victim came forward, alleging they were sexually abused when Wattingy was serving as the pastor for a Slidell church. 

Trending News

Deputies said Wattingy was booked in jail for one count of molestation of a juvenile. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days