Former sheriff's office employee arrested in juvenile sex trafficking investigation

Tony Shorts

DENHAM SPRINGS - A former employee of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was arrested early Saturday morning for his involvement in juvenile sex trafficking.

The Denham Springs Police Department arrested Tony Shorts around 1:00 a.m. Saturday after the investigation revealed explicit messages between him and a 15-year-old female who was reportedly being trafficked for sex.

In a search of the juvenile's phone, police say they found texts and CashApp transactions between the two. She also told police that Shorts sent her nude photos of himself via Snapchat.

The juvenile said the interactions took place while she was staying in Denham Springs area hotels.

When authorities questioned Shorts, he confessed to "sexting" with a female he believed to be around 20 years old, including sending explicit images and paying her to send sexual images of herself.

Shorts was an employee of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for almost five years, according to a Saturday release from the sheriff's office. He worked in the parish prison and later in the computer forensics department.

According to the release, Shorts was terminated from his position before his arrest.

Shorts was booked Saturday on a charge of indecent behavior with juveniles.