Former Scotlandville High football player found dead at 22

1 hour 58 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 March 25, 2020 1:32 PM March 25, 2020 in Top Story
Source: The Seattle Times
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN, WA - A college football player who played at Scotlandville Magnet High in Baton Rouge was found dead after law enforcement reportedly received a call concerning "breathing problems" at his apartment in Washington state.

The Spokesman-Review reports 22-year-old Bryce Beekman, who played college football at Washington State, was found dead at his apartment in Pullman, Washington Tuesday night. 

According to the Spokesman, officers found Beekman unresponsive after receiving a call listed on the police activity log as "breathing problems." The local coroner has not released any additional details surrounding the death as of Wednesday afternoon. 

Police said they found no signs of foul play in the apartment. 

The Seattle Times reported Beekman had recently traveled back to Louisiana for spring break and posted a photo on social media from his younger brother’s state championship basketball game on March 14.

