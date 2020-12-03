68°
Two La. men, including former police officer, arrested for child pornography

Thursday, December 03 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE PARISH - State officials announced two separate child porn arrests Thursday, including one involving a former police officer.

Former Port Fourchon Harbor police officer Jason Plaisance, 47, of Galliano was arrested and charged with two counts of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of thirteen (possession).

Plaisance was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

A registered sex offender, 33-year-old Dillon Everett of Golden Meadow, was arrested and charged with 120 counts of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of thirteen (possession) and 22 counts of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of thirteen (distribution).

Everett was previously arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit in 2014 and sentenced to five years. He was released from the Department of Corrections in January 2020.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office all contributed to the investigation and arrests of both suspects. 

