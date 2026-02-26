Former mayor's top administrator booked into prison as part of AG's public corruption probe

BATON ROUGE - A former top administrator for former mayor Sharon Weston Broome was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday.

Courtney Scott was one of two people named by the Attorney General's Office in a corruption probe; Veronica Mathis, a local businesswoman, was booked on charges including conspiracy, theft, bribery, money laundering and public contract fraud, with Scott facing those charges alongside malfeasance in office.

Scott worked for Broome until July 2024, when she was accused of beating a man outside a Baton Rouge night club. She resigned, and a video of the incident popped up after a lawsuit was filed.

A probe led by the attorney general's office previously resulted in the indictment of five people with ties to the Capital Area Transit System, including Metro Council member Cleve Dunn Jr.

The two were arrested as part of an investigation into the Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge initiative, which was behind Broome's "Summer of Hope" events in 2024.

The program was intended to reduce violence in the city. The Advocate newspaper reported Wednesday that Mathis’ company received city-parish funds totaling more than $50,000 between 2020 and 2024.