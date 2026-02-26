73°
St. George Fire: Due to malfunctioning electrical pole, Highland Road will close Thursday evening

1 hour 46 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, February 26 2026
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - After working a malfunctional electrical pole blocking traffic on Highland Road, St. George Fire officials said the road will close later Thursday night for repairs.

Highland Road at the intersection of Perkins Road was blocked, but re-opened as of 4:50 p.m.

