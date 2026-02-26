Southern University board to discuss awarding two posthumous degrees, with one to Caleb Wilson

BATON ROUGE - Southern University board members are set to discuss awarding posthumous degrees to two students who died last year.

The two students are Caleb Wilson and Kavon Barnhill. Wilson died as a result of a hazing incident where he collapsed when he was allegedly punched; Barnhill died after a crash in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Wilson was majoring in mechanical engineering and was set to graduate in May 2026, while Kavon Barnhill was a senior majoring in therapeutic recreation and leisure studies in the college of nursing.

“Both of these young men were outstanding scholars. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of Caleb Wilson and Kavon Barnhill,” Chancellor John Pierre wrote in his request to put the posthumous degrees on the agenda.

The meeting is set for Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.