Metro Council votes to rename MOHSEP building after late Mayor Kip Holden

BATON ROUGE — The Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness building on Harding Boulevard is being renamed after former East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Kip Holden.

The renaming of the MOHSEP building was approved at the Wednesday evening meeting of the Baton Rouge Metro Council after being introduced by Councilman Anthony Kenney and Mayor Sid Edwards' office.

"This won't be the last honor for Mayor-President "Kip" Holden, I think there's other things that need to happen, be recognized, and seen. His footprints are all over Baton Rouge," Edwards said about the late mayor, who served from 2005 to 2016.

Holden served as mayor during multiple disaster, including the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the Flood of 2016.

"We are honoring a man who did a lot for this City, a lot in Scotlandville, but most importantly a man who impacted all of our lives and paved the way for the work we are doing today," Kenney added.

The renaming will be coordinated with MOHSEP and proper signage will be posted at a later date.