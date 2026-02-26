Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy students create Black History 'wax museum'

BATON ROUGE — Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy students hosted their very own Black History "wax museum" on Thursday to celebrate Black History Month.

Rather than crafting real figures from wax, the students themselves dressed and posed as historical figures from Black history. Each child had a button that, when tapped by a visitor, made them "come alive" and share facts about the figure they were representing.

Teachers said it was a fun and interactive way for the students to learn more about their history.

"Teaching them the Black history part of things allows them to actually see where they come from and actually give them a goal to look forward to," one teacher said. "So seeing the different doctors or someone making the traffic light or the light bulb gives them that inspiration to say, 'Hey, I can do these things too.'"

The school promised a "bigger and better" wax museum next year.