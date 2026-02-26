Latest Weather Blog
President of Hungary to visit Livingston Parish's Hungarian community in March
ALBANY — The president of Hungary is visiting Louisiana in March.
Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok will be visiting the Hungarian Presbyterian Church in Livingston Parish on March 4 at 5 p.m.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for our community! Please come and represent our beautiful Hungarian Settlement. All are welcome! Not just Hungarians," officials said in an announcement for the event.
The event is hosted by the Árpádhon Hungarian Settlement Cultural Association, with the Albany-Springfield area's Hungarian roots dating back to 1896, when settlers from Hungary were attracted by the Charles Brackenridge lumber mill. It was the largest rural settlement of Hungarians.
A sign was erected by the Louisiana Tourist Commission, where La. 43 intersects with I-12 at Exit 32 to mark the historic location of the settlement.
