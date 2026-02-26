Tiger Stadium to receive upgraded antenna system to provide better wireless access ahead of 2026 season

BATON ROUGE — A new antenna system from AT&T is set to be installed in Tiger Stadium, which officials said Thursday will boost network speeds for fans inside the 102,000-seat venue.

The new system represents a $45 million investment in the stadium's network capabilities. The stadium's distributed antenna system, which involves strategically placed antennas that distribute wireless network coverage throughout the stadium, was previously owned and operated by another provider, AT&T said.

The system will also make it easier for first responders to connect to cellular networks.

“When you have over 100,000 people in one place, you need infrastructure that works,” Gov. Jeff Landry said. “Strengthening connectivity at Tiger Stadium helps keep fans informed, supports law enforcement and first responders, and makes sure game day runs the way it should.”

The new system is expected to be installed before the 2026 football season.

When completed prior to the 2026 football season, the new DAS will have strategically placed antennas that distribute wireless network coverage throughout the stadium. The enhanced coverage and capacity help improve connectivity during periods of heavy wireless traffic.