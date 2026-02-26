East Feliciana DA: Man indicted for rape acted as mascot for East Feliciana High School

CLINTON - A man arrested for rape in Clinton acted as the mascot for East Feliciana High School, the parish's district attorney told WBRZ.

Rinaldo Robinson, known as "Rah Rah," was arrested at the beginning of February for two counts of first-degree rape. He is accused of sexually abusing two children, although he was indicted with one count of rape.

The district attorney, Sam D'Aquilla, said while he was unsure if Robinson was employed by the school in any fashion, Robinson publicly acted as the mascot "24/7."

"He was active up until the time of his arrest," Sam D'Aquilla said.