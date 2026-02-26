73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Feliciana DA: Man indicted for rape acted as mascot for East Feliciana High School

2 hours 27 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, February 26 2026 Feb 26, 2026 February 26, 2026 4:37 PM February 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CLINTON - A man arrested for rape in Clinton acted as the mascot for East Feliciana High School, the parish's district attorney told WBRZ.

Rinaldo Robinson, known as "Rah Rah," was arrested at the beginning of February for two counts of first-degree rape. He is accused of sexually abusing two children, although he was indicted with one count of rape.

The district attorney, Sam D'Aquilla, said while he was unsure if Robinson was employed by the school in any fashion, Robinson publicly acted as the mascot "24/7."

"He was active up until the time of his arrest," Sam D'Aquilla said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days