Former mayor of Jeanerette arrested for bank fraud, theft over weekend

Aprill Foulcard

IBERIA PARISH - A former Louisiana mayor who is already under fire for fraud and malfeasance accusations was arrested over the weekend, according to KATC.

The news outlet reports that Aprill Foulcard, who served as Mayor of Jeanerette from 2014 until 2018, was arrested for the third time on Saturday, June 12.

KATC says records at the Iberia Parish jail reveal the former mayor was booked by the New Iberia Police Department on bank fraud and theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

Authorities say Foulcard requested that a financial institution transfer nearly $10,000 from an account that was not her own, to her bank account. But police say the owner of the account containing the $10,000 had not authorized Foulcard to make the transfer.

Foulcard's earlier arrests include a March 2020 when she was booked on five counts of malfeasance in office and a 2018 arrest related to Medicaid fraud.

The Medicaid fraud charges occurred in Baton Rouge and the malfeasance charges are an Iberia Parish case.