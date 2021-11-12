Former LSU wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES, California - Former LSU football player, Odell Beckham Jr., has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, according to WWL-TV.

The team announced Thursday that it signed the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

According to ESPN, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said he has a lot of respect for Beckham and looks forward to working with him.

Stafford said, "It's an opportunity for us as a team, it's an opportunity for him to come in here and prove himself to us. What our room is about in the receiver room is pretty special. I know he'll fit right in and continue to get better and hopefully help us as a team."

Beckham became a free agent Tuesday, after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

He didn't seem to mesh with his former team and asked to be traded.

Beckham's friends and family demonstrated their support of his request. For example, hours ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr. took to his Instagram account and posted an 11-minute and 24-second long video clip of quarterback Baker Mayfield missing his son on various throws throughout the 2021 season.

In addition to this, NBA star LeBron James showed his support of Beckham on Twitter by encouraging the Browns to part ways with Beckham.

On Friday, which was Beckham's 29th birthday, the Browns officially announced Beckham's release, which officially occurred Monday.

“To be honest, this really is not about the video," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on Friday. "It is really about a series of discussions, certainly over the last week but even spanning back longer than that. At times, I do think that whether you want to call it a level of frustration that exists that just really just makes it difficult to have a productive reconciliation.”

Beckham's new team is scheduled to face off against the San Francisco 49ers Monday night.