Former LSU receiver DJ Chark gets married during bye week

1 hour 5 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, October 28 2020 Oct 28, 2020 October 28, 2020 2:23 PM October 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JACKSONVILLE - Former LSU wide receiver and Jacksonville Jaguars star DJ Chark married his college sweetheart and "first true love" this week.

The 24-year-old, one of the top players for the Jaguars, announced Wednesday that he married his longtime girlfriend during the team's bye week. The pair had been dating since Chark was 17 years old, and the two got engaged back in May.

He's been with the Jaguars since 2018, when he was selected 61st overall in the NFL Draft.

Congratulations to DJ!

