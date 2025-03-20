63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year of college football; hasn't decided where

1 hour 52 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, March 20 2025 Mar 20, 2025 March 20, 2025 1:21 PM March 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU running back John Emery Jr. announced on social media Thursday that he will return to college football in 2025. The Advocate reports that Emery's agent says the former five-star recruit has not decided where he will play.

Emery, a former National Champion with the 2019 LSU Tigers, will enter his seventh year of college football in 2025. 

Emery tore his ACL last season during a non-contact drill at practice. He started his sixth season with the Tigers with 61 yards against the University of Southern California in Las Vegas, a game the Tigers lost 27-20.

Injuries have been a major challenge in Emery's career. He tore his right ACL in the Tigers' 2023 matchup against Florida, ending his season with 121 rushing yards. Emery has 223 career carries resulting in 1,123 rushing yards.

