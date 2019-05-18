Latest Weather Blog
Former Louisiana prosecutor now a federal inmate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Three years after his conviction on federal corruption charges, a former Louisiana prosecutor is finally serving his sentence.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports St. Tammany and Washington parishes District Attorney Walter Reed surrendered Friday at the federal prison in Morgantown, West Virginia, to begin a four-year prison term.
Reed, who had remained free on bond while appealing his case to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was originally ordered to report April 1. U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon gave Reed extensions for medical tests and surgery after the 72-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Reed had sought another delay until June 17 but was denied this week.
Reed's attorney, Richard Simmons Jr., said his client was concerned about the medical care he will receive while in prison.
