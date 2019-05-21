89°
Former Louisiana councilman pleads not guilty in tax case

2 hours 55 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 May 21, 2019 2:20 PM May 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former Louisiana parish councilman has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of tax evasion and wire fraud.
  
Chris Roberts, who served on the Jefferson Parish Council since 2004, entered his plea Monday.
  
News outlets report federal authorities have accused Roberts of under-reporting his income to the Internal Revenue Service for six years, starting in 2010. When Roberts learned he was under investigation related to his business interests and gambling winnings in 2017, authorities said, he amended his tax returns to correct the income issues. But even then, according to the indictment, he "withheld substantial income sources."
  
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael B. North set his trial date for July 29. He also released Roberts on $50,000 bond, ordered him to surrender his passport and stay out of gambling establishments.
