Former Louisiana Congressman dies Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Congressman John Cooksey died Saturday, according to the Governor's office. He was 80.
Governor Edwards issued the following statement:
Former Congressman John Cooksey leaves behind a long legacy of service to our state and nation that will not soon be forgotten. He has helped and inspired countless young people and worked hard to improve life for others. He served his country and his community in every way he could, from the Air Force to Congress to his medical practice as an ophthalmologist. Donna and I offer prayers and condolences to his family and all those he touched.
Cooksey served in the U.S. Air Force, was an eye surgeon and was a Republican 5th District Congressman serving north Louisiana.
