Former Jindal health secretary reappointed to post by Gov. Landry

BATON ROUGE — A former Louisiana Department of Health secretary was reappointed to the position by Gov. Jeff Landry on Friday.

Bruce Greenstein previously served as Health Secretary under Gov. Bobby Jindal between 2010 and 2013.

In March, LDH head Michael Harrington stepped aside from the role. Drew Maranto, the previous undersecretary, was serving as interim head before Greenstein was selected.

Greenstein also served as the chief technology officer at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 2017 to 2018. Greenstein also oversaw Medicaid Managed Care and Waivers & Demonstrations, as well as other positions in the health and tech sectors.

"With his deep understanding of healthcare systems, from Medicaid to post-acute care, Bruce Greenstein’s appointment as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health marks a new era for Louisiana’s healthcare. There is no one more qualified than Bruce. I look forward to the great work he, Doctor Abraham, and the entire LDH team will do for the State of Louisiana," Landry said.

According to the Associated Press, Greenstein was removed from his post as the head of state health in 2013 and later indicted on perjury charges in 2014 for his alleged involvement in the awarding of a nearly $200 million Louisiana Medicaid contract to his previous employer, Client Network Services Inc. Greenstein was never convicted, the charges were dropped and the contract was later canceled by Jindal.

In 2023, the Louisiana Illuminator reported that Greenstein was placed on Landry's advisory council.