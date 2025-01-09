Former Iberville Parish Sheriff employees conspired to steal thousands by padding timesheets

PLAQUEMINE - Two former Iberville Sheriff's Office employees conspired to steal taxpayer dollars by padding their timesheets, Sheriff Brett Stassi told The WBRZ Investigative Unit.

The grift involved the drivers of transport buses used to pick up residents with different disabilities.

Melissa Johnson and Lansing Snell were arrested in April for malfeasance in office. They were accused of stealing more than $6,000. The alleged crime was made public in a legislative audit of the sheriff's office released Monday.

"What they would do, they would take turns, alternate who would go pick up the people - which that is not what we do. The crime is - you turn in the timesheet that you worked those hours, you did not," Stassi said.

The sheriff says he found out about the scheme from a couple of perceptive riders who noticed on several occasions both Snell and Johnson would be there to pick them up but not drop them off.

After investigating, Stassi says his office reported it to the legislative auditor, who noted it in their report released Monday. The audit suggested the sheriff's office put more oversight into timesheet approval to prevent it from happening again. Stassi said when it occurred, they were in the process of switching payroll systems.

But fixing the payroll process isn't enough. Stassi wants to make sure these two won't and can't do it again.

"I think the sticking point is, as sheriff, I want that POST certification to be taken off and I want a felony plea for the charge."

Snell is POST certified from a previous police officer job. Stassi says he does not deserve that status anymore.

"I just want to make sure this man does not go down the road to the next organization and use that POST certification. He's forfeited his right to have that POST certification."

Johnson pleaded guilty in September and received a year of probation. Snell has not yet been in court.