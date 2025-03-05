Latest Weather Blog
Former Husser Volunteer Fire Department chief, president dies
HUSSER — Former Husser Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Bailey has died, the department announced.
Chief Dale Vernon said Bailey died Tuesday around 4 p.m..
"He's touched a lot of lives," Vernon said. "Mine included."
According to a Facebook post announcing his death, Bailey joined the department as a volunteer in 1988. Bailey would later serve as chief in Husser in the early 2000s before being named president of the Husser Fire Department, a position he held for 10 years.
After his tenure as president, he was elected to serve on the Tangipahoa Parish Council, a position he held from 2016 to 2020.
Bailey also taught agriculture education for 33 years, including 29 years at Loranger High School.
Trending News
"We want to thank Mr. Bailey for his dedication to the community, his dedication to education, and most importantly his dedicated friendship to all who knew him," the post said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fuse malfunctions and causes fire at Daigle Supermarket's in White Castle
-
LSU UREC to host women's self-defense class this month
-
St. Helena school to close this Wednesday due to plumbing, officials say
-
Owner of Navarre's Famous King Cakes bakery dies at 70
-
Wilkinson County deputies searching for missing Woodville woman