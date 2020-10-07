Former Governor Mike Foster buried in hometown

FRANKLIN, La. - A small, military farewell in his home town of Franklin is just what friends and family of air force veteran and former Governor Mike Foster say he wanted.

"He hated coming to Baton Rouge as governor, it doesn't surprise me at all that he wouldn't come to Baton Rouge for his funeral. He didn't like the pomp and circumstance," former Governor Bobby Jindal said.

Jindal recalled a time that he says sums Foster up perfectly.

"There's a funny story--once he co-hosted a part for me in Lafayette, he got there an hour early when the caterers were setting up and he left before the first guest got there and I told him governor, all these people came to see you and I had to run around telling people you just missed the governor. He hated crowds. He hated fancy occasions."

The 53rd governor was known as the champion of education helping to create the TOPS program implementing a community college system and doing it all by bridging party lines.

It's the reason so many from both sides of the aisle were present today, driving hours to the small town--including Governor John Bel Edwards, making an appearance between hurricane delta press conferences.

"The reality is he didn't care if you were his real friend or his political opponent, he just wanted to do the right thing."

Keeping with this simple farewell, Governor Foster chose not to lie in state in Baton Rouge.