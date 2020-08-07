91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former East Feliciana coroner sentenced in corruption case

2 hours 9 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 August 07, 2020 10:34 AM August 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Former East Feliciana Coroner Laura Dejohn was sentenced to probation and must pay fines after she was convicted of keeping incomplete records during her time in office.

Dejohn, who's been at the center of several WBRZ Investigative Unit reports, was convicted back in February. Her sentencing came Friday after being delayed months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She will be placed under supervised probation for a year and must pay off her fines and court fees. She must also take a decision-making class and maintain a job.

DeJohn was first arrested in March 2017 and charged with malfeasance in office, criminal conspiracy, and injuring public documents. She had previously said operated her office on a "verbal basis" and kept no written records. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days