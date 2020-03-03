Former CNN anchor, Bobbie Battista dies at 67

Bobbie Battista Photo: CNN

On Tuesday morning, CNN anchor Bobbie Battista passed away following a four year battle with cervical cancer.

According to CNN, her husband, John Brimelow released a statement Tuesday morning, saying:

"Bobbie was the consummate trooper in her struggle with cancer, she was courageous and fearless in her battle and thoughtful for all the others in her life even as she fought through the pain."

"My dear partner of 25 years of marriage has cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace."

Battista was one of the original CNN Headline News anchors when the network launched in 1981.

She was 67 years old.