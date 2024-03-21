Former Ascension Parish deputy sentenced for soliciting child pornography

SORRENTO — A former Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was sentenced Thursday to 19-and-a-half years in prison for solicitation and possession of child pornography.

Todd Tripp, 35, will also serve five years of supervised release and pay $9,000 in restitution. He will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

He was convicted at the state level for indecent behavior with a juvenile and multiple counts of attempted possession of child pornography and pled guilty to similar accusations in a federal case last year.

Tripp has a lengthy history with child pornography charges.

He was arrested in 2013 and 2015 for more than 300 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Tripp pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted possession of child pornography and indecent behavior with a juvenile in October 2017 and was sentenced to four years in state prison. He was released from prison in March 2019.

According to the Department of Justice, Tripp used an instant messaging service for at least 15 images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between March and October 2020.

Tripp was arrested for three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and unlawful use or access to social media in South Carolina.