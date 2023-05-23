Former Ascension Parish deputy federally indicted in child sex crimes investigation

ASCENSION PARISH - Former sheriff's deputy Todd Tripp, who was convicted at a state level for indecent behavior with a juvenile and multiple counts of attempted possession of child pornography, has been federally indicted for similar charges years later.

A federal indictment handed down this week charges Tripp with counts of enticement of a minor and a felony offense involving a minor by a registered sex offender.

Tripp was arrested several times in 2013 and 2015, accused of more than 300 counts of possession of child pornography, along with counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted possession of child pornography and indecent behavior with a juvenile in October 2017 and was sentenced to four years in state prison with credit for time served. Tripp was released from prison in March 2019.

Investigative documents signed by an FBI agent on further detailed how Tripp allegedly enticed a juvenile between July 2020 and October 2020 and his encounters with a juvenile male, both electronically and in person.

During Tripp's reported encounters with the minor, he used a fake name and picked up the boy multiple times near the area of Chalmette Elementary School before sexually abusing him in multiple hotels in multiple cities.

Tripp was arrested for three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and unlawful use or access of social media in South Carolina. He now faces an additional federal charge of enticement of a juvenile.