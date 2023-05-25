78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Amite bar owner killed in fishing accident

59 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, May 25 2023 May 25, 2023 May 25, 2023 7:57 PM May 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROSELAND - The former owner of multiple bars in southeast Louisiana was killed after he went overboard in a pond while fishing Wednesday night. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Jimmy Chandler, 64, was fishing with a friend in a small pod along Highway 51 when their boat tipped over. When Chandler didn't resurface, his friend called 911.

Chandler's body was later recovered, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Trending News

The sheriff's office said Chandler was well known in the Amite and Fluker areas as the owner of Mister J's and Mister J's #2.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days