Football fan loses bet to wife, dons pink dress

BREAUX BRIDGE - A Louisiana man made good on a bet he lost to his wife by standing at a busy intersection in a bright pink dress.

Lauren Boudreaux says she and her husband, Scotty make weekly football bets, and part of their agreement is to avoid betting on Saints games.

Before the Bengals v. Steeelers game on Monday, the couple bet on who would win. Scotty sided with the Bengals and when his team lost, he knew it was time to face the music- he let his wife pick out an outfit for him to wear.

The couple's wager for the game was to have the loser stand on the corner by the Breaux Bridge birthday wall in the winner's outfit of choice.

Scotty ended up wearing a bright pink prom dress while holding up a sign that said, "I lost a football bet to my wife."

Lauren says she and her husband are on for another bet tonight, but they still have to figure out what they're betting on.