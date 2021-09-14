Food distribution event in Zachary Tuesday

ZACHARY - As power outages and other challenges triggered by Hurricane Ida make day-to-day living difficult for communities across south Louisiana, fresh fruits and vegetables are yet another commodity that some have difficulty accessing.

Zachary area officials hope to remedy this with a Farm fresh fruits and vegetables distribution event on Tuesday, September 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon (or until supplies last) at the Chaneyville Community Center (13211 Jackson Road) in Zachary.

Officials say no prior application is required and all families impacted by hurricane Ida are eligible to receive.

The Chaneyville Community Center is a partner agency of the Baton Rouge Food Bank.

For more information, call (225) 654-3309.