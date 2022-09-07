Flying to the Fiesta Bowl? Check out the price of travel

BATON ROUGE - Those looking to travel to watch LSU compete in the Fiesta Bowl may find themselves in a tough situation.

Waiting to book a flight or hotel room could cost fans a lot of money. Tuesday morning, WBRZ checked the most up-to-date prices to fly and stay in the Phoenix area going into 2019. To keep it constant, the travel dates have been kept the same across the board, which would have people arriving on December 31 and leaving January 2.

If residents are looking to travel on Southwest, flights from New Orleans to Phoenix are sold out in the “wanna get away” status. Tickets ranging from $580 to around $600 remain. The closest day to the game with flights remaining under $400 is December 29. The next two days are booked solid.

Residents can also try American Airlines. The airline has plenty of flights, but they come at a price. The basic economy price will set people back $716 round trip. Most other flights leaving on December 31 are between $1,000 and $2,000. A lot of those options include more than nine hours of travel time including layovers.

Flying out of Baton Rouge will cost about the same. The cheapest option we found was flying United Airlines out of BTR. The airline has round-trip tickets for $702.

Once in Phoenix, residents need a place to stay. The closest hotel to the stadium is Springhill Suites. The hotel offers rooms for $479 a night. Other options range from $59 a night, which is at a hotel nine miles away from the game in Glendale.