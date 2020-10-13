85°
Florida Gators report 5 new coronavirus cases just days before LSU game

Tuesday, October 13 2020
Source: Sports Illustrated
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE - The University of Florida has reportedly had five of its football players test positive for COVID-19 just days before the Gators are set to take on LSU.

Sports Illustrated and The Orlando Sentinel reported Tuesday that the university had five new positive cases among its athletics department, all of them involving football players.

It's a significant increase compared to last week, when the Gators reportedly confirmed just one new case among its athletics department. 

Florida is currently scheduled to play LSU in Gainesville this Saturday. The SEC announced Tuesday it was pushing kickoff back by half-an-hour to 3 p.m. CT, but it's unclear whether the new virus cases for the Gators will impact the game this weekend.

