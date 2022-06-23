94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Florida fugitive arrested in Ponchatoula, officers find over 800 illegal pills in home

Wednesday, June 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - Police found a gun and over 800 pills of highly addictive painkillers after a struggle with a Denham Springs man.

The Ponchatoula Police Department went to a residence on Weinberger Road to try and find Landon McRaney, 21, and arrest him as a fugitive of Livingston Parish. According to police, McRaney was arrested after a brief struggle, at which point officers noticed a handgun on the kitchen table in plain sight.

Also on the kitchen table were two bags, in which 814 pills of oxycodone hydrochloride were found, a highly addictive narcotic painkiller. Officers also found 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamines and multiple 600 mg Ibuprofen pills.

Police also found McRaney to be a wanted fugitive from a Florida county.

McRaney was arrested on several drug-related charges and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

