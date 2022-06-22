Latest Weather Blog
Florida fugitive arrested in Ponchatoula, officers find over 800 illegal narcotic pills in home
PONCHATOULA - Police found a gun and over 800 pills of highly addictive painkillers after a struggle with a Denham Springs man.
The Ponchatoula Police Department went to a residence on Weinberger Road to try and find Landon McRaney, 21, and arrest him as a fugitive of Livingston Parish. According to police, McRaney was arrested after a brief struggle, at which point officers noticed a handgun on the kitchen table in plain sight.
Also on the kitchen table were two bags, in which 814 pills of oxycodone hydrochloride were found, a highly addictive narcotic painkiller. Officers also found 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamines and multiple 600 mg Ibuprofen pills.
Police also found McRaney to be a wanted fugitive from a Florida county.
Trending News
McRaney was arrested on several drug-related charges and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nursing home owner criminally charged after disastrous Hurricane Ida evacuation | 6pm
-
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
-
DOTD: Litter caused flash flooding on Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday afternoon
-
Jaylon Ferguson, former West Feliciana High football star and NFL player, dead...
-
Firefighters find person dead in smoke-filled apartment off Brightside Drive