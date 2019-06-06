78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Flooding, possible tornado damage reported as severe weather moves through

2 hours 36 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 June 06, 2019 7:48 AM June 06, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WATCH LIVE: Click here for live updates.

*******

BATON ROUGE - Flooding has been reported in Baton Rouge as severe weather moves through the area.

High water has been reported on College Dr. between Bawell St. and Westdale Dr., Nicholson Dr. at MC Clung Street, Highland Rd. under the I-10 overpass, Highland Rd. near E. Harding, and I-110 is closed in both directions at Capitol Access Rd. Airline Hwy. in both directions, and Walker South, Bluebonnet Blvd. at Anselmo Ln. are closed.

A WBRZ photographer had to rescue a woman from a flooded car Thursday morning.

Firefighters say a possible touched down in Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd. A possible tornado damaged an apartment complex. 

They also had to help a woman get out of a flooded car.

Power outages have also been reported Thursday morning.

KATC is also reporting flooding in Lafayette.  Portions of Camellia Blvd. are closed. The Scott Police Department also closed multiple roadways. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days