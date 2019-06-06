Flooding, possible tornado damage reported as severe weather moves through

BATON ROUGE - Flooding has been reported in Baton Rouge as severe weather moves through the area.

High water has been reported on College Dr. between Bawell St. and Westdale Dr., Nicholson Dr. at MC Clung Street, Highland Rd. under the I-10 overpass, Highland Rd. near E. Harding, and I-110 is closed in both directions at Capitol Access Rd. Airline Hwy. in both directions, and Walker South, Bluebonnet Blvd. at Anselmo Ln. are closed.

I-110 CLOSED in both directions at Gov's mansion curve pic.twitter.com/5iBc9g8LFJ — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 6, 2019

A WBRZ photographer had to rescue a woman from a flooded car Thursday morning.

Firefighters say a possible touched down in Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd. A possible tornado damaged an apartment complex.

Power outages have also been reported Thursday morning.

Some very high water along Highland Road bear E. Harding @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/UIkeoIFI9U — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) June 6, 2019

KATC is also reporting flooding in Lafayette. Portions of Camellia Blvd. are closed. The Scott Police Department also closed multiple roadways.