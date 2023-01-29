Flood warnings still in effect for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here

BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms.

In Baton Rouge, several streets have been blocked off due to rainwater filling the roadways, and drivers should take alternate routes. See a list of closures here:

- Right lane of I-10 East past Siegen Lane; congestion reaching Siegen

- All lanes of Chippewa Street near I-110 South

- I-110 South at North 9th Street

As of 12:30 p.m., S Acadian Thruway from Perkins Road to I-10 has been reopened.

DOTD said pumps are inundated and struggling to keep up with the volume of rainwater.

The city-parish has reported high water in the following areas:

- Bluebonnet at Highland

- Staring and Burbank

- Van Buren

- Greenwell Springs at Old Wax

- Lee Drive at Hyacinth Avenue, Sweetbriar Street, Mimosa Street and Orchid Street

- Between Lanier Drive and Greenwell Springs Road, in the Merrydale area

- Alvin Dark Avenue, near Tigerland

- Highland Road near W Grant Street

- Between S River Oak and E River Oaks, in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area

- E Buchanan Street

- S Choctaw Drive near Airline Highway

- Alaska Street

- W Chimes Street

Viewer photos show knee-deep water in the Garden District, near Park Boulevard and Cherokee Street, around 10:30 a.m. Large stretches of Nicholson Drive were also under deep water Sunday morning.

In Livingston Parish, deputies say the following roads are "impassable" as of 12:13 p.m. Sunday:

- Eden Church/Prince Charles

- McArthur/Black Mud

- Tara/Glacier Bay

- McLin Road from the bridge to Texas Street

- Several areas north of 26700 block of Fire Tower Road

- Leroy Magee (passable by truck/SUV)

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office also says the following locations are reported to have high water:

- S Woodcrest/Florida

- Jean Street/S Woodcrest

- Elmer Street/Rushing

- Capital Street/S Range

- North Street/S Range

- Florida/Hummell

- Judy Street to N Range northbound and some areas southbound

