Flight from New Orleans to Washington was just behind jet that collided with military chopper

NEW ORLEANS — An American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Washington was just behind a small jet that collided with a military helicopter Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan National Airport and was diverted to Baltimore's airport afterward.

Records at FlightAware.com say American Flight 3130 was about 2.5 miles from Reagan National when, about 8:48 p.m., American Flight 5243 collided with a Black Hawk helicopter operating a training mission. All 64 people aboard the AA flight are feared dead, along with the three crew members from the military aircraft.

The plane that crashed had originated in Wichita, Kansas.

The flight from New Orleans had descended to about 800 feet and had slowed to 130 mph before its pilots were directed to climb to 3,000 feet and "go around." Flight 3130 made a loop to the left and went on to Baltimore-Washington International and landed at 9:15 p.m.

The Wichita plane had been approaching Runway 1 before being directed to use Runway 33, which took it east of its initial flight path. The Black Hawk helicopter was on a training mission and flying over the Potomac River when the crash occurred. A cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

Reagan National was closed temporarily after the crash; flights resumed Thursday. A New Orleans-to-Washington flight landed at 1:50 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, flight records show.