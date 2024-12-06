Flight cancellations, delays due to icy conditions

BATON ROUGE - Due to the icy conditions, departure flights at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport have been either delayed or cancelled.

According to the BTR Flight Tracker, flights from Delta, United and American scheduled to depart before 8:30 a.m. will not be taking off.

On Tuesday, United Airlines cancelled multiple flights from Baton Rouge to Houston, citing inclement weather.

We will update this information with any changes as information becomes available.