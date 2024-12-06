33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Flight cancellations, delays due to icy conditions

6 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, January 17 2018 Jan 17, 2018 January 17, 2018 6:25 AM January 17, 2018 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Due to the icy conditions, departure flights at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport have been either delayed or cancelled. 

According to the BTR Flight Tracker, flights from Delta, United and American scheduled to depart before 8:30 a.m. will not be taking off. 

On Tuesday, United Airlines cancelled multiple flights from Baton Rouge to Houston, citing inclement weather. 

We will update this information with any changes as information becomes available. 

