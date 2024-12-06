33°
Latest Weather Blog
Flight cancellations, delays due to icy conditions
BATON ROUGE - Due to the icy conditions, departure flights at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport have been either delayed or cancelled.
According to the BTR Flight Tracker, flights from Delta, United and American scheduled to depart before 8:30 a.m. will not be taking off.
On Tuesday, United Airlines cancelled multiple flights from Baton Rouge to Houston, citing inclement weather.
Trending News
We will update this information with any changes as information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Turkey Enchilada Skillet
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Christmas Crusade
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
-
Century-old building to be renovated into an affordable housing unit
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class