Five Mid-City businesses robbed, gun pointed at owner's head

BATON ROUGE- A store owner in a flourishing part of town said she's lucky to be alive after facing off with an armed robber. Maria Saia peeled out of her parking lot at Anthony's Italian Deli Friday night as a gunman gave chase.

"It's very scary, that we're even still alive," she said Wednesday.

The masked man and his accomplice knocked her husband Anthony to the ground. Saia pulled away from the melee, the robber turned back to her husband and pointed the gun at his head.

That's when Saia laid on her car horn and the two men ran away, leaving her husband shaken but unharmed. The terrifying scene was all caught on their store's surveillance camera.

Baton Rouge Police say four other robberies happened in the past week near the deli on Government Street. They include: Smoothie King, Cash Cow Payday Loans, Dollar General and Brew-Bacher's. A suspect has been arrested for the attempted robbery at Brew-Bacher's.

A police spokesperson said business robberies are not uncommon during the holidays. They added the robberies near the deli are similar but it's unclear if they're connected.