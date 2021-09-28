Five fugitives on the run after escaping jail in Marksville

MARKSVILLE - Five men are on the run Tuesday after escaping from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail facility.

Arrest documents said William Johnson, Kyle Cavalier, Davantae Williams, Dakeylon Berry, and Rondrakus Taylor all escaped the jail overnight Monday. Investigators believe the inmates broke a sink off of a dorm wall and used the hole to get outside the jail.

Guards realized the inmates were missing after they found a second hole in a perimeter fence outside the building.

The sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information about their whereabouts please contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communication Center or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.