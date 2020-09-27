First taste of fall arrives on Tuesday

Today: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southerly winds will continue to pull in more warm, muggy air.

Tonight: A few clouds around overnight, but overall a quiet night. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead: Our first fall cold front arrives tomorrow night that will drop temperatures at least 10 degrees. Ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms will move through the area late tomorrow afternoon and into the evening hours. One or two could be strong but overall, the severe weather threat is low.

Another re-enforcing shot of cool air will arrive on Thursday, keeping our high and low temperatures below average right into the following week.

While the tropics are quiet right now, we will have to keep our eyes on two areas: the Caribbean and eastern Atlantic as we head into October. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted these two areas with potential for tropical development in early October. Also, any cold fronts that stall over the Gulf this time of year are worth keeping an eye on.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton