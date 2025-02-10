64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First Student bus drivers protesting for sanitary, safe work environment

1 hour 10 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, February 10 2025 Feb 10, 2025 February 10, 2025 9:36 PM February 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - First Student bus drivers and community members are protesting Tuesday morning, taking action to achieve sanitary and safe work environments. 

Organizers say that bus drivers are "forced to clean bodily fluids such as blood and vomit using nothing more than cat litter," and then continue with their shifts. They say drivers are dealing with raccoon infestations and are told to deal with the problem with wipes. 

Trending News

The protest will be at First Student’s Bus Garage on Joor Road at 9 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days